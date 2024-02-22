Geo-political tensions could keep crude prices elevated in the near term: Report
Geopolitical tensions drive Brent crude prices over USD 80/barrel. US targets Iranian proxies, Houthi attacks in Red Sea raise supply disruption concerns. OPEC+ production falls short of pledged cuts. Global demand to increase marginally in 2024, mainly from emerging markets.
Crude oil prices have been steadily climbing since the start of 2024, driven by increasing geopolitical tensions. Despite oversupply in physical markets in January, Brent crude prices rose by approximately 5% last month, surpassing the USD 80 per barrel mark, largely due to the Middle East crisis.
