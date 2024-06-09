German far right gains as governing parties decline, but conservatives lead in European election
BERLIN — Germany's unpopular governing parties sank to feeble results and the far-right Alternative for Germany made gains in Sunday's vote for the European Parliament, while the mainstream conservative opposition was the country's strongest political force by a distance, projections showed.
