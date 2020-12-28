Germany’s DAX hits record high after Brexit deal, US stimulus

The index gained 1.5% on Monday, surpassing its February intraday high, while the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Index is still yet to recover all of the losses suffered earlier this year. In its fastest-ever rebound from a major selloff to a fresh peak, the German gauge has surged 67% since a six-year low in March, helped by the likes of chip company Infineon Technologies AG and carmaker Daimer AG.