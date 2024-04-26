GG Engineering shares hit upper circuit after Q4 results 2024 despite weak stock market trends
GG Engineering share price today hit upper circuit on Friday after the announcement of Q4 results 2024 on Thursday evening
Despite weakness in the frontline stocks of the Indian stock market, GG Engineering share hit the upper circuit during Friday deals. GG Engineering share price today opened upside and touched a 5 percent upper circuit within a minute of the stock market's opening bell. While hitting the upper circuit on Friday, the small-cap stock priced below ₹5 locked in the upper circuit for the third straight session. As per the information available on the BSE website, the penny stock under ₹5 has been hitting the upper circuit since Wednesday this week. Today's rise in GG Engineering shares can be attributed to the Q4 results 2024 that the small-cap company announced on Thursday evening. So, the market was expected to react to the Q4FY24 results of the engineering company.
