GHCL stock at fresh highs, Ventura Securities see strong upside ahead

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Monday, GHCL stock settled at Rs525.05 apiece up by Rs30.90 or 6.25% on BSE. The stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs534.40 apiece.
Ventura Securities has given possible targets are Rs650-800 apiece on GHCL ahead.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Ltd (GHCL) is among hot stocks seen to provide significant returns going forward. Ventura Securities expects the stock to reach between Rs650-800 apiece level ahead. On Monday, GHCL stock has clocked a new all-time high before correcting during the closing hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Ltd (GHCL) is among hot stocks seen to provide significant returns going forward. Ventura Securities expects the stock to reach between Rs650-800 apiece level ahead. On Monday, GHCL stock has clocked a new all-time high before correcting during the closing hours.
GHCL stock settled at Rs525.05 apiece up by Rs30.90 or 6.25% on BSE. The stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs534.40 apiece yesterday.