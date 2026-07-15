Ghosted indices: mutual funds generally ignore niche themes of exchanges, consider them too risky

Ever heard of the Nifty Waves index? Or the Nifty Sugar and Ethanol index?
Don’t be surprised if you haven’t. Not every index launched by a stock exchange ends up as a benchmark for mutual funds—some are too niche to be noticed.
Only a small fraction of niche indices that stock exchanges have started in recent years are used by asset management companies as benchmarks or tracked by passive products. Many niche indices merely exist, without any meaningful investor participation.
Niche indices are highly specific gauges that go beyond broad market categories, focusing on narrower segments of sectors, themes or investment factors. The Nifty Waves index, launched in May 2025, tracks companies in films, television, digital media, music and gaming. The Nifty Sugar and Ethanol index started in June and tracks the top 15 stocks of companies that produce sugar or ethanol.