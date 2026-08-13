GIC Q1 results: Standalone profit jumps 10% YoY to ₹1,922 crore

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), on Thursday, 13 August, reported its profit after tax increased by 9.69% to 1,922.04 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 as compared to profit of 1,752.23 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

Nishant Kumar
Updated13 Aug 2026, 02:56 PM IST
GIC Q1 profit jumps 10% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,922 crore.
GIC Q1 profit jumps 10% YoY to ₹1,922 crore. (Pixabay)

GIC Q1 results: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), on Thursday, 13 August, reported its standalone profit after tax (PAT) increased by 9.69% to 1,922.04 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 as compared to profit of 1,752.23 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

Gross premium income of the company stood at 13,475.36 crore for the quarter as compared to 12,388.01 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Consolidated profit for the June quarter declined 25.4% to 1,620.94 crore from 2,172.77 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated gross premium income of the company stood at 13,541.51 crore for the quarter as compared tot 12,417.16 crore for the same quarter last year.

GIC's total assets increased by 5.19% to 2,07,789.87 crore by the end of the June quarter as compared to 1,97,539.62 crore by the end of the June quarter of FY26.

Combined Ratio reduced by 2.06% to 104.88% for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 as against 106.94% for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Adjusted combined ratio increased by 0.22% to 87.73% for Q1FY27 as against 87.51 % for Q1FY26.

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Group's net worth (without fair value change account) for the June quarter was 58,406.63 crore as compared to 50,045.83 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

GIC Re share price trend

Shares of General Insurance Corporation have been under pressure this year, reflecting weakness in the broader market. The stock is down 8% year-to-date, while over the last year, the stock has declined 11%.

The stock hit its 52-week high of 418 on 16 April and a 52-week low of 346.50 on 17 June.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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