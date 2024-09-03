GIC Re OFS: Govt to sell 6.8% stake in insurer, floor price set at ₹395/share; Check key dates, share size

  • GIC Re OFS: The insurer's offer for sale for over 11.90 crore shares or 6.78 per cent stake will open on Wednesday for institutional investors

Nikita Prasad
Published3 Sep 2024, 09:50 PM IST
GIC Re OFS: The government will dilute up to 6.78 per cent stake in General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) at a floor price of 395 per share. The offer for sale (OFS) for over 11.90 crore shares in the state-owned reinsurance company will open on Wednesday, September 4, for institutional investors. Retail investors will get to bid in the share sale offer on Thursday.

At the floor price of 395 a share, the share sale would fetch about 4,700 crore to the exchequer.

Shares of GIC Re closed at 421.25, down 0.13 per cent over previous close on the BSE. The floor price is at a discount of 6.23 per cent over Tuesday's closing price on BSE.

"Offer for sale in General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) opens tomorrow for Non-Retail investors. Retail investors and Employees of GIC can bid on Thursday. Government will divest 3.39 per cent equity with an additional 3.39 per cent as green shoe option," said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey in a post on microblogging platform ‘X’.

As per the OFS, the government proposes to sell up to 5,95,12,000 equity shares (representing 3.39 per cent) on September 4, 2024 for non-retail investors only and on September 5, 2024 for retail investors. The Government could decide to exercise the greenshoe option and sell an additional 3.39 per cent stake taking the total share sale to 11.90 crore shares or 6.78 per cent.

The government currently holds 85.78 per cent stake in GIC Re. The GIC Re got listed on the bourses in October 2017. The government garnered 9,685 crore from the initial public offering (IPO).

OFS means the promoters (owners) selling their shares to raise additional funds for the company. The green shoe option is a provision that grants the seller the right to sell investors more shares than initially planned by the issuer if the demand proves higher than expected.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) is a 100 per cent Government of India-owned PSU company. It is the designated national reinsurer and is a leading player in the international reinsurance industry

 

First Published:3 Sep 2024, 09:50 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGIC Re OFS: Govt to sell 6.8% stake in insurer, floor price set at ₹395/share; Check key dates, share size

