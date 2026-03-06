MUMBAI: Some 18 months after regulators permitted direct listings at GIFT IFSC exchanges, a detailed operational framework that allows companies to list shares without raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be released soon, according to three people familiar with the matter.
GIFT City nears framework for direct share listings without IPO
SummaryProposed rules could allow Indian and overseas companies to list shares on GIFT City exchanges without raising fresh funds, giving global investors easier access to their stocks.
MUMBAI: Some 18 months after regulators permitted direct listings at GIFT IFSC exchanges, a detailed operational framework that allows companies to list shares without raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO) is expected to be released soon, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More