GIFT City regulator clamps down on dormant companies
IFSCA has begun asking inactive entities to voluntarily surrender their licences as it does not want the international finance centre to simply become a paper address for businesses.
The GIFT City regulator has started asking inactive companies to voluntarily surrender their licences if they do not intend to start a business, according to three people in the know, as India seeks to ensure the international finance hub is not reduced to a paper address.