Gift Nifty, Asian markets in the green amid gains on Wall Street: Check out key global cues for Indian stock market2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:09 AM IST
In the US, investors remained cautious ahead of the US consumer prices report to be released Wednesday which could clear up the interest rate outlook. Most analysts expect the US Federal Reserve to increase interest rates by 25 basis points this month.
Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday following marginal gains on Wall Street and after China strengthened support for its struggling property market. The benchmark indices in Japan and South Korea opened higher, while the US stock futures were little changed.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×