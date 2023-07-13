Asian markets traded mostly higher on Thursday following gains in US stocks after cooling inflation in the world’s largest economy bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve could end its interest rate hikes soon.

In June, US consumer prices advanced 3%, their smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021, after 4% growth in May. The Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also grew 4.8% last month, moderating from a 5.3% increase in May.

Investors will now closely watch China’s June trade data due later today.

On the domestic front, India’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose for the first time in five months to 4.81% in June 2023, which was higher than the street's expectations of 4.58%. The inflation came in at 4.81% versus 4.31% in May 2023 and 7.01% in June last year.

Market will also take cues from the corporate earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 with IT major Wipro to announce its results later today.

Asian Markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.36%, while the Topix gained marginally. South Korea’s Kospi was down marginally, but the Kosdaq rose 0.61% ahead of the Bank of Korea’s rate decision today.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were up by around 350 points at 19,213.

In Australia, S&P/ASX 200 rallied 1.06%,

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at 19,556.00, as compared to nifty's previous close of 19,384.30, indicating a higher start for the Indian index.

Wall Street

US stock indices ended higher with Nasdaq rallying over 1% after data showed a slowdown in inflation.

The S&P 500 gained 33.40 points, or 0.75%, at 4,472.66 points, while The Nasdaq Composite climbed 160.30 points, or 1.16%, to 13,921.00. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.17 points, or 0.27%, at 34,353.59.

Nvidia shares rallied 3.5% after reports that SoftBank Group Corp’s chip designer Arm Ltd was in talks to bring in Nvidia as an anchor investor as it presses ahead with plans for a New York listing.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares surged 78% after Nvidia said it will invest $50 million to speed up training of Recursion’s artificial intelligence models for drug discovery.

Europe

European markets jumped led by gains in technology and miners. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 1.5% higher.

Britain’s FTSE 100 surged 1.8% to 7,416.11, while Germany’s DAX rose 1.5% to 16,023. France’s CAC 40 gained 1.6% at 7,333.01.

Among stocks, UK's Virgin Money rallied 11.5%, while shares of Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC rose about 3% each after the Bank of England said Britain’s eight largest lenders showed no capital inadequacies.

Energy

Crude oil prices rose after US inflation and economic data sparked hopes the Federal Reserve may opt for fewer interest rate hikes.

Brent crude futures were flat at $80.11 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased 0.01% to $75.74.

Currencies

The dollar crashed to its lowest in more than a year after easing US consumer prices raised hopes that the Fed may have to raise interest rates only one more time this year.

The US dollar index fell marginally to 100.47, its lowest since April 2022. The euro hit a fresh 15-month high of $1.1141 and the yen was up 0.3% at 138.16 per dollar.

The New Zealand dollar reached a two-month high of $0.6309 and the Aussie a three-week peak of $0.6796. Sterling was at $1.2994.

Gold price today

Gold prices held steady after advancing more than 1% in the previous session.

Spot gold was almost unchanged at $1,957.48 per ounce, while US gold futures flat at $1,962.30.

(With inputs from Reuters)

