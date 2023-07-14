Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday following overnight gains in US stocks on upbeat sentiment after softer than expected US inflation data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve is approaching an interest-rate peak.

In the US, data showed the producer price index climbed 0.1% in June, its smallest year-on-year gain since August 2020 and followed a 0.9% increase in May.

A separate report showed initial claims for state jobless benefits dropped 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 237,000 for the week ended July 8, but overall the labor market remains tight.

However, cooling inflation helped increase optimism that the Fed will stop hiking rates after an expected 25 basis points rate increase later this month.

Investors will now focus on the second-quarter US earnings season kicking off this week, with companies like Wells Fargo & Company, BlackRock and Citigroup Inc. set to declare results on Friday.

Asian Markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.84%, while the Topix fell 0.23%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.62%, while the Kosdaq added 0.37%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures traded over 20 points higher at 19,584.

In Australia, S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.39%.

GIFT Nifty was trading at levels around 19,542 as compared to Nifty’s Thursday’s close of 19,413, indicating a higher start for the Indian index.

Wall Street

All the three major US stock indices ended higher after data showed the annual increase in US producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years.

The S&P 500 gained 37.73 points, or 0.84%, to close at 4,509.89 points, while the Nasdaq Composite ended 219.35 points, or 1.58%, higher at 14,138.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.48 points, or 0.13%, to 34,391.91.

Chip stocks climbed, with Nvidia jumping 4.73% to a record high at $459.77. Among other stocks, PepsiCo shares rallied 2.4% after it raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the second time

Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc surged 4.7% on announcement of rolling out its artificial-intelligence chatbot Bard in Europe and Brazil.

Amazon Inc. hit a 10-month high after reporting record sales during its Prime Day sale, while banking stocks gained ahead of results from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Europe

European shares ended higher on Thursday, led by technology stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.6% higher.

Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 7,440.21, while Germany’s DAX added 0.7% at 16,141.03. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% at 7,369.80.

Among the sectoral gainers, technology stocks jumped 1.7%. IT provider Softcat advanced 5.3% after Citi raised its stock rating to “buy".

Swatch shares rallied 6.9% after the watchmaker reported record growth in the first half of the year.

Energy

Crude oil prices rose on tighter supply amid issues in Libya and Nigeria and easing US inflation, which is expected to end interest rate hikes in the world’s biggest economy.

Brent crude futures rose or 0.3% to $81.63 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose or 0.5% to $77.24.

Gold price today

Gold prices on Friday were set for their biggest weekly gain since April, as the US dollar hovered close to a more than one-year low.

Spot gold was steady at $1,958.45 per ounce, and up 1.8% for the week, while US gold futures were almost unchanged at $1,963.00.

Currencies

The dollar hovered at 15-month lows after a steep dive overnight. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, stood at 99.71, its lowest since April 2022. The index is on course for its worst week since November.

The euro touched a fresh 16-month peak of $1.1229 before easing to $1.1222, while sterling last fetched $1.3119, down 0.11% on the day.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.23% to 137.71 per dollar and is on course for its best week against the dollar since January.

(With inputs from Reuters)

