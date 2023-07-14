Gift Nifty, Asian markets to rally in US stocks on cooling inflation - key global cues for Indian stock market3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Asian markets traded mostly higher following upbeat sentiment from US stocks as softer US inflation data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve is approaching an interest-rate peak. Investors are now focusing on Q2 US earnings, with Wells Fargo, BlackRock, and Citigroup set to declare results.
Asian markets traded mostly higher on Friday following overnight gains in US stocks on upbeat sentiment after softer than expected US inflation data reinforced hopes that the Federal Reserve is approaching an interest-rate peak.
