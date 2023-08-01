Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday following overnight gains in US stocks amid upbeat sentiment. Investors also looked ahead for key economic data releases in the region.

Japan, South Korea and China will release their private manufacturing surveys later today. As per economists polled by Reuters, China’s manufacturing PMI for July is expected to be at 50.3, a softer expansion compared with the 50.5 recorded in June.

In the US, upbeat second quarter corporate earnings and hopes of a soft landing for a resilient US economy drove the rally in the markets. All three major stock indexes ended with gains for the month.

In Europe, the euro zone consumer prices grew by 5.3% in July as compared to 5.5% in June, data showed.

Asian Markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.15%, while the Topix was flat. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.66% and the Kosdaq added 0.48%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures traded around 270 points higher at 20,348, hinting a stronger open.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.35% ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading around 19,890 as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,753.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark index.

Wall Street

US stocks edged higher on Monday on upbeat corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 rose 6.73 points, or 0.1%, to 4,588.96, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 100.24 points, or 0.3%, to 35,559.53. The Nasdaq composite ended 29.37 points, or 0.2%, higher at 13,346.02.

Among stocks, SoFi Technologies rallied 19.9% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue, while Adobe surged 3.3% after Morgan Stanley raised its rating to “overweight" on the company.

Shares of ON Semiconductor gained 2.5%, while Tempur Sealy International fell 3%.

Europe

European stocks gained led by rise in healthcare shares and on easing eurozone inflation in July. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 rose 0.1%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.07% to 7,699.41, while Germany’s DAX fell 0.14% to 16,446.83. France’s CAC 40 added 0.29% at 7,497.78.

Energy

Crude oil prices were trading near a three-month high amid signs of tightening global supply as producers implement output cuts.

Brent crude futures gained 0.67% to $85.56 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.21% to $81.63.

Gold Price Today

Gold prices fell as the US dollar firmed.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,963.04 per ounce, while US gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,962.90 per ounce.

Currencies

The dollar index rose 0.059% at 101.93 against a basket of currencies, near a fresh three-week peak. The index fell 1% in July.

Japanese Yen fell to a three-week low of 142.80 per dollar. Sterling was last at $1.2827, down 0.08% on the day. The Australian dollar eased 0.06% to $0.672, having risen 0.8% in July

(With inputs from Reuters)