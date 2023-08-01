Gift Nifty, Asian markets to rising crude oil prices - key triggers for Indian stock market today2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Gift Nifty was trading around 19,890 as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,753.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark index.
Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday following overnight gains in US stocks amid upbeat sentiment. Investors also looked ahead for key economic data releases in the region.
