comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 15:47:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 -3.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.1 -2.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.7 -3.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,356.8 -0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.55 -2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Gift Nifty, Asian markets to selloff in US stocks - key triggers for Indian stock market today
Back

Asian markets declined on Thursday following overnight selloff on Wall Street after Fitch Ratings cut the US government’s credit rating.

The credit rating agency Fitch downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA, citing expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years as well as growing government debt.

Meanwhile, private payrolls data in the US showed that the companies added 324,000 new jobs last month, much higher than the consensus estimates.

In Asia, investors will focus on the Caixin private survey for China’s service sector activity in July.

Asian Markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.95%, while the Topix also declined 0.9%. South Korea’s Kospi eased 0.11% and the Kosdaq was also down 0.88%. South Korean internet giant Kakao saw its second quarter net profit fall by 44%, prompting a slide in its shares.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures traded around 100 points lower at 19,403.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.57%.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at 19,516 as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,526.55, indicating a weaker start for the Indian benchmark index.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 3rd August

Wall Street

US stock indices ended lower Wednesday with the S&P 500 lodging its worst day since April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.16 points, or 0.98%, at 35,282.52, while the S&P 500 declined 63.34 points, or 1.38%, at 4,513.39. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 310.47 points, or 2.17%, at 13,973.45.

Among stocks, Generac Holdings shares cracked 24.4% and SolarEdge Technologies tanked 18.4% after the companies reported weaker profit.

CVS Health rose 3.3% and Humana surged 5.6%. 

Europe

European markets plunged, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index falling 1.4%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 1.4% to 7,561.63, while Germany’s DAX dropped 1.4% to 16,020.02. France’s CAC 40 ended 1.3% lower at 7,312.84.

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland tanked 17.9% after rival Vodafone announced a roaming deal with 1&1 in Germany. Siemens Healthineers declined 5.6%, while German fashion brand Hugo Boss lost 1.9%. 

Energy

Crude oil prices rose. Brent crude futures gained 0.14% to $83.32 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.13% to $79.59 a barrel.

Treasury yields

US 10-year Treasury yields rose to its highest in nearly nine months. The yield on the 10-year US treasury rose to 4.07% from 4.04% late Tuesday.

Bullion

Gold prices traded near three-week lows on Thursday amid a stronger US dollar.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,935.20 per ounce, while US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,970.90.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 07:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout