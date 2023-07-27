Asian markets traded higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in over 22 years while keeping the doors open for another rate hike.

The US Fed hiked interest rates by 25 bps to a target range of 5.25-5.5%, on the expected lines, bringing US benchmark funds rate to the highest level since 2001 to tackle sticky, high inflation.

The Fed chair Jerome Powell also hinted at a possibility of further increases, going ahead.

Analysts now believe that the Fed is on a prolonged ‘hawkish hold’.

Read here: US Fed raises rates by 25 bps to highest level since 2001

In Asia, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority also raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.75%.

Asian Markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.11% and the Topix gained 0.02%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 0.47%, while the Kosdaq jumped 0.76%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 19,541 compared to the benchmark’s close of 19,365.14.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.56%.

Samsung Electronics reported a 95% plunge in quarterly profit at 669 billion won ($527 million) for the April-June quarter, from 14.1 trillion won a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading higher at 19,853.50, as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,778, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark index.

Wall Street

US stocks ended on a subdued note on Wednesday after the Fed lifted interest rates to their highest level in more than 22 years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.05 points, or 0.23%, to 35,520.12. The index rose for 13 straight days, marking its longest winning streak since 1987.

The S&P 500 eased 0.71 points, or 0.02%, to 4,566.75, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.27 points, or 0.12%, at 14,127.28.

Among stocks, Microsoft shares fell 3.72%, while Google-parent Alphabet soared 5.78% after its second quarter profit exceeded analysts expectations.

Meta Platforms gained 1.39% after Alibaba's cloud unit said it would support the Facebook owner's open-source AI model Llama.

Snap tanked 14.23% after it gave a weaker-than-expected third-quarter forecast, while Union Pacific rallied 10.42% and Wells Fargo rose 2.11%.

Europe

European shares snapped a six-day winning streak on Wednesday. The pan-European STOXX 600 index shed 0.5%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.2% to 7,676.89, while Germany’s DAX lost 0.5% to 16,131.46. France’s CAC 40 shed 1.4% at 7,315.07.

Shares of luxury firm LVMH fell 5.2%, while Kering and Hermes dropped 1.8% and 2.4%, respectively. Christian Dior also lost 4%.

Energy

Crude oil prices traded higher. Brent crude futures rose 0.13% to $83.03 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.27% to $78.99.

Currencies

The dollar index was last 0.04% lower at 101.06, away from a two-week top of 101.65 hit earlier in the week.

Sterling steadied at $1.2935. The offshore yuan edged slightly higher to 7.1433 per dollar.

The kiwi rose 0.27% to $0.6226, while the Australian dollar gained 0.14% to $0.6769.

Bullion

Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and bond yields after the US Fed delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,974.09 per ounce, while US gold futures settled 0.3% higher at $1,970.10.

(With inputs from Reuters)