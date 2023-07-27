Gift Nifty, Asian markets to US Fed rate hike - key triggers for Indian stock market today2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:58 AM IST
The US Fed hiked interest rates by 25 bps to a target range of 5.25-5.5%, on the expected lines, bringing US benchmark funds rate to the highest level since 2001 to tackle sticky, high inflation.
Asian markets traded higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates to their highest level in over 22 years while keeping the doors open for another rate hike.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×