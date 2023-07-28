Asian markets traded mostly lower on Friday following losses on Wall Street and ahead of the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision.

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate unchanged at -0.1%, while any signs of a shift in stance towards its yield curve control policy will be watched.

The Nikkei newspaper reported the central bank will maintain its 0.5% cap for the 10-year government bond yield, but discuss allowing long-term interest rates to rise above that level by a certain degree.

The reports that the Bank of Japan plans to discuss tweaking its yield curve control policy pushed yen higher against all of its major peers, while the benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 0.505%, beyond the Bank of Japan’s cap of 0.5%.

In the US, a Commerce Department data report showed the world’s largest economy grew faster than expected in the April-June quarter this year, with the gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 2.4%, above the 1.8% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Read here: US GDP growth accelerates to 2.4% in Q2 despite Fed rate hikes

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%, its highest level since 2001.

Asian Markets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%.

The Nikkei 225 declined 1.35% and the Topix fell 1%. South Korea’s Kospi eased 0.25%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.51%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading around 290 points lower at 19,347.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.76% ahead of the release of its producer price index figures for the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading higher at 19,791 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,659.90, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark index.

Wall Street

The US stock market ended lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones snapping its longest winning streak since 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 237.4 points, or 0.67%, to end at 35,282.72, while the S&P 500 fell 29.29 points, or 0.64%, to close at 4,537.46. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.18 points, or 0.55%, to 14,050.11.

Among stocks, Meta Platforms rallied 4.4% on reporting a jump in second-quarter advertising revenue, while McDonald’s rose 1.2% after it beat analysts’ forecasts for profits.

Chipmakers Nvidia and Micron rose 0.99% and 5.48% respectively. Microsoft shares fell 2.09%.

Southwest Airlines tanked 8.94% after its second-quarter profit dipped, while Royal Caribbean surged as it lifted its annual profit forecast.

Honeywell International shares declined 5.7%, while EBay shares plunged 10.53%.

Europe

European shares rose on Thursday, as Eurozone blue-chip stocks rallied to their highest in more than 15 years. The EURO STOXX 50 index was up 2.3%, touching its highest level since December 2007.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% at 7,692.76, while Germany’s DAX surged 1.7% at 16,406.03. France’s CAC 40 rallied 2.1% at 7,465.24.

Energy

Crude oil prices fell as demand concerns weighed against strong economic data.

Brent crude fell 0.62% to $83.72 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 0.55% to $79.65 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)