Gift Nifty, Asian shares, cautious Fed to corporate results, among key global cues for Indian stock markets2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 07:15 AM IST
Asian markets mostly lower as US stocks weaken and investors focus on key economic data from China. US markets react to quarterly results.
Asian markets traded mostly lower on Monday following a weak trend in the US stocks and as investors focus on key economic data from China. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts were marginally lower.
