Asian markets traded mostly lower on Monday following a weak trend in the US stocks and as investors focus on key economic data from China. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts were marginally lower.

American markets also reacted to a slew of quarterly results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. among others.

Officials of the US Federal Reserve continued to sound cautious, with Governor Christopher Waller Thursday saying that he expected two more rate hikes this year to bring inflation down to the 2% goal, though more good data on prices could obviate the need for the second hike.

Also Read: Q1 earnings, global cues & more: Key triggers for stock markets this week

Asian Markets

Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.

China's Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.58% to 3,219.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 0.34% to 2,051.13.

South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.43%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading around 100 points lower at 19,319. Hong Kong markets will be delayed due to a typhoon warning.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.12% lower.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at 19,639 as compared to Nifty’s Friday’s close of 19,564.50, indicating a positive opening for the Indian benchmark indices.

Wall Street

US stocks ended mixed on Friday, with banking shares mostly ending lower after quarterly earnings that kicked off earnings season

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.33%, to 34,509.03, while the S&P 500 eased 4.62 points, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42. The Nasdaq composite ended 24.87 points, or 0.18%, lower at 14,113.70.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 0.6% and Wells Fargo eased 0.3%, while the S&P 500 banks index fell 0.9%. Both major banks reported higher quarterly profits, but said they have set aside more money for expected losses from commercial real estate loans, Reuters reported.

UnitedHealth shares jumped 7.2% after its stronger-than-expected results. Shares of other health insurers also advanced, with Humana ending up 2.5% and Cigna up 4.7%.

Among other financial company reports, Citigroup shares fell 4% after the lender's quarterly profit tumbled, while BlackRock was down 1.5% after it posted a decline in quarterly revenue.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — 17th July

Europe

European shares ended mixed Friday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 eased 0.08% at 7,434.57, while Germany’s Frankfurt DAX declined 0.22% to 16,105.07. France’s CAC 40 gained 0.06% to 7,374.54.

Energy

Crude oil prices fell after major Libyan fields resumed output.

Brent crude futures declined 0.69% to $79.32 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.65% to $74.93.

Currencies & Bonds

The US dollar traded flat Monday after it snapped a five-day losing streak on Friday when it rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 138.02. The euro rose to $1.1233 from $1.1220.

Treasury yields rose on Friday. The 10-year treasury yield rose to 3.82% from 3.77% late Thursday. The 2-year treasury yield was at 4.73%.

(With inputs from agencies)

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test