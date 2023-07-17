Asian markets mostly lower as US stocks weaken and investors focus on key economic data from China. US markets react to quarterly results.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Asian markets traded mostly lower on Monday following a weak trend in the US stocks and as investors focus on key economic data from China. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts were marginally lower.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Asian markets traded mostly lower on Monday following a weak trend in the US stocks and as investors focus on key economic data from China. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts were marginally lower.
American markets also reacted to a slew of quarterly results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. among others.
American markets also reacted to a slew of quarterly results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. among others.
Officials of the US Federal Reserve continued to sound cautious, with Governor Christopher Waller Thursday saying that he expected two more rate hikes this year to bring inflation down to the 2% goal, though more good data on prices could obviate the need for the second hike.
China's Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.58% to 3,219.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 0.34% to 2,051.13.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.43%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading around 100 points lower at 19,319. Hong Kong markets will be delayed due to a typhoon warning.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.12% lower.
Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at 19,639 as compared to Nifty’s Friday’s close of 19,564.50, indicating a positive opening for the Indian benchmark indices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Wall Street
US stocks ended mixed on Friday, with banking shares mostly ending lower after quarterly earnings that kicked off earnings season
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.33%, to 34,509.03, while the S&P 500 eased 4.62 points, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42. The Nasdaq composite ended 24.87 points, or 0.18%, lower at 14,113.70.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase rose 0.6% and Wells Fargo eased 0.3%, while the S&P 500 banks index fell 0.9%. Both major banks reported higher quarterly profits, but said they have set aside more money for expected losses from commercial real estate loans, Reuters reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
UnitedHealth shares jumped 7.2% after its stronger-than-expected results. Shares of other health insurers also advanced, with Humana ending up 2.5% and Cigna up 4.7%.
Among other financial company reports, Citigroup shares fell 4% after the lender's quarterly profit tumbled, while BlackRock was down 1.5% after it posted a decline in quarterly revenue.