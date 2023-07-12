Gift Nifty, Asian stocks to TCS Q1 results - check out key global cues for the Indian stock market2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:13 AM IST
US stock futures were little changed in early Asian trade, while Japanese and South Korean markets fell. Investors await the inflation data for further cues on the outlook for interest rates in the US and India.
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday ahead of the key inflation data from India and the US to be released later today.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×