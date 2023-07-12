Investors await the inflation data for further cues on the outlook for interest rates in the US and India. According to a Reuters poll, the US inflation rate in June is expected to fall slightly to 5% from 5.3% in May, while consumer price index (CPI) inflation in India may rise by 4.58% in June, slightly faster than the 4.25% recorded in May.

