Asian markets traded mixed following muted gains in the US stocks ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark funds rate by 25 basis points (bps) to a target range of 5.25%-5.5%, its highest level since January 2001.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2023 global growth estimates but warned that persistent challenges were dampening the medium-term outlook.

It now projected global real GDP growth of 3.0% in 2023 - up 0.2% from its April forecast. It however left its outlook for 2024 unchanged at 3.0%.

For India, the IMF forecast a dip in India's GDP growth over the next two years. It said that India's GDP growth would fall from 7.2% in FY23 to 6.1% in the current financial year, and then rise slightly to 6.3% in FY25.

Asian Markets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. The index is up 3.8% so far this month.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.46% and the Topix declined 0.42%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.52%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.62%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading around 45 points lower at 19,390.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.1% up

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at 19,724 as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,680.60, indicating a higher opening for the Indian index.

Wall Street

US stock indices ended higher on Tuesday on upbeat earnings, with the blue-chip Dow Jones rising for the 13th day in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.83 points, or 0.08%, to 35,438.07, while the S&P 500 gained 12.82 points, or 0.28%, to 4,567.46. The Nasdaq Composite ended 85.69 points, or 0.61%, higher at 14,144.56.

Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. revenue beat analysts’ expectations, while Microsoft Corp posted tepid sales growth.

Among stocks, shares of General Electric rallied 6.27% after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter and raised its annual adjusted profit forecast. General Motors slipped 3.51%.

3M Co rose 5.33% after it raised its forecast for profits for the full year.

Europe

European shares gained led by miners as metal prices climbed on hopes of improving demand. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%.

FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,691.80, while the DAX added 0.1% at 16,211.59. CAC 40 fell 0.2% to 7,415.45.

Unilever shares jumped 4.5% as the consumer giant beat underlying sales growth forecasts.

Adidas gained 3.7%, while Logitech jumped 12.3% after raising its outlook.

Energy

Crude oil prices traded lower after data showed an expected rise in US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures declined 0.41% to $83.30 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.39% to $79.32.

Currencies

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was down at 101.32.

The dollar rose 0.02% against the yen to 140.93. It is still some distance from its high this year of 145.07 on June 30.

The euro was flat at $1.1048, having gained 1.26% in a month.

Gold price today

Gold prices were slightly higher, with spot gold trading at $1964.9188 per ounce.

