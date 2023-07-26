Gift Nifty flat, Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed policy - key global cues for Indian stock market today3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 07:02 AM IST
US stock indices ended higher on Tuesday on upbeat earnings, with the blue-chip Dow Jones rising for the 13th day in a row.
Asian markets traded mixed following muted gains in the US stocks ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.
