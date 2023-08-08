Gift Nifty, gains in Asian markets to inflation data, key triggers for Indian stock market today2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:01 AM IST
In the US, the latest consumer price report will be released on Thursday, which is expected to offer clues about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.
Asian markets traded mostly higher on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street as investors awaited key economic data releases in the region, especially from China, which will guide on the country’s growth path.
