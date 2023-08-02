Gift Nifty, global markets to US credit rating downgrade - key triggers for Indian stock market today2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Fitch's downgrade of US' long-term credit rating led to risk averse trade in the market with safe haven buying in treasuries and currencies. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while that of Nasdaq 100 declined 0.5%.
Asian markets traded lower and US stock futures declined on Wednesday after rating agency Fitch downgraded the US credit rating by one notch to AA+.
