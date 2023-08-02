Asian markets traded lower and US stock futures declined on Wednesday after rating agency Fitch downgraded the US credit rating by one notch to AA+.

The credit rating agency cited expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years and growing general government debt burden.

The move led to risk averse trade in the market with safe haven buying in treasuries and currencies. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while that of Nasdaq 100 declined 0.5%.

Meanwhile, a report from the Institute for Supply Management said that in July manufacturing contracted at a slightly worse pace than economists expected, but not as badly as it did in June.

A separate report from S&P Global also said US manufacturing is continuing to decline.

Asian Markets

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 1.48%, while the Topix fell 1.11%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.45% and the Kosdaq was down marginally.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading over 100 points lower at 19,892, indicating a weaker open.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at 19,783 level as compared to Nifty’s previous close of 19,733.55, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian benchmark index.

Wall Street

US stock indices ended mixed on Tuesday with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edging lower following a mixed set of earnings reports.

The S&P 500 fell 12.25 points, or 0.26%, to 4,576.94 points, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 62.11 points, or 0.43%, to 14,284.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 69.04 points, or 0.19%, higher at 35,628.57.

Among stocks, Caterpillar jumped 8.8% after its second quarter profit rose, while Pfizer fell 1.2% after its quarterly revenue missed analysts’ expectations. Uber shares plunged 5.68% after the company missed second quarter revenue forecasts.

Europe

European stocks fell on shrinking factory activity in the euro zone. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 fell 0.9%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% to 7,666.27, while Germany’s DAX declined 1.3% to 16,240.40. France’s CAC 40 ended 1.2% lower at 7,406.08.

Energy

Crude oil prices rose over 1%, trading near their highest since April, after industry data showed a much steeper-than-expected draw last week in crude oil inventories in the US.

Brent crude futures rose 1.14% to $85.88 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.18% to $82.33 a barrel.

Treasury Yields

US Treasury yields traded lower in Tokyo after ratings agency Fitch lowered the country’s top credit rating.

The 10-year Treasury note fell 3.2 bps to 4.015%.

(With inputs from Reuters)