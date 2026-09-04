Buy or sell: Amid Janmashtami celebrations, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Stock market today: Amid Janmashtami celebrations across the nation, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to open on a strong note, supported by Wall Street's overnight rebound and gains across Asian equities as easing global bond yields provide some relief to risk assets. The Gift Nifty Live Chart is also trading above yesterday's spot Nifty 50 close with a sizeable margin.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading around 24,025, more than 150 points above yesterday's spot Nifty close and nearly 100 points above the previous close.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may have a big gap-up start, as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading above yesterday's spot Nifty close and its previous close. However, she maintained that a bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed only when the 50-stock index breaks either of the 23,800-24,400 range.
Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index opened with a gap up near the 24,000 zone but fizzled out, eroding the gains as the day progressed to end in the red below the 23,900 zone with bias and sentiment precariously placed with the important and crucial support of the 23,800 level under threat.
“With the index hovering below the 100-period MA of 24,000 level, it would need to sustain the 23,800 zone, and on the upside, from the current rate, it would need to move past the 50-EMA level at the 24,200 zone to improve the bias and establish conviction to continue with the upward move,” said Parekh.
On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, the Prabhudas Lilladher expert said, the key benchmark index continues to be gripped between the tight range of 58,000 zone and 57,000 level with the major and crucial support positioned near the 100-period MA at 56,500 zone as the major support from the current rate, which needs to be sustained to maintain the trend intact.
“On the upside, the 58,000 zone continues to be the tough resistance hurdle which desperately needs to be conquered to trigger a breakout,” she added.
Regarding stock recommendations for today, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today: Titagarh Rail Systems, Edelweiss Financial Services, and PI Industries.
1] Titagarh Rail Systems: Buy at ₹842 | Target ₹880 | Stop Loss ₹820;
2] Edelweiss Financial Services: Buy at ₹130 | Target ₹150 | Stop Loss ₹126; and
3] PI Industries: Buy at ₹2417 | Target ₹2520 | Stop Loss ₹2360.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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