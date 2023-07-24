Gift Nifty, mixed trend in Asian markets to Wall Street corporate earnings - key triggers for Indian stock market today3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Asian markets mixed ahead of key economic data and a busy week of earnings and central bank meetings. Markets anticipate a 25 basis points interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank later this week and possibly the end of the tightening cycle in both.
Asian markets traded mixed on Monday ahead of key economic data in the region and an action packed week of earnings and central bank meetings this week.
