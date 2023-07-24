Asian markets mixed ahead of key economic data and a busy week of earnings and central bank meetings. Markets anticipate a 25 basis points interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank later this week and possibly the end of the tightening cycle in both.
Asian markets traded mixed on Monday ahead of key economic data in the region and an action packed week of earnings and central bank meetings this week.
Markets anticipate a 25 basis points interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank later this week and possibly the end of the tightening cycle in both.
Investors will also focus on a slew of corporate earnings this week, including that of Alphabet, Meta, Intel, Microsoft, GE, AT&T, Boeing, Coca Cola, Ford, among others, in the US.
In Asia, Japan’s manufacturing activity extended declines in July, as the au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.4 in July from 49.8 in June.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan on Friday will likely keep its super-loose policy intact, according to analysts.
On the domestic front, the equity markets continued to rally last week and made a series of fresh closing all time highs amid abated inflow of FII money and improved sentiments due to healthy corporate results so far, especially from the banking sector.
“All eyes will be on the US Fed and ECB policy meeting next week. Investors would also take cues from various macro data that would be released. With the result season picking up pace, we expect a lot of stock-specific action and provide direction to domestic equities in the coming week," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.