Gift Nifty, Samsung earnings, bond yields to gold rate: 10 key things that changed for Indian stock market overnight

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, despite mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, led by a rally in technology stocks.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended higher for the fourth consecutive session, as investor risk appetite improved amid the revival of the monsoon and FIIs buying.

The Sensex jumped 521.16 points, or 0.67%, to close at 78,285.07, while the Nifty 50 settled 159.50 points, or 0.66%, higher at 24,430.35.

“Indian equity markets are likely to gradually move higher, supported by stable crude oil prices, a steady rupee, and strong pre-quarterly business updates, particularly from index heavyweight banks and financials. With attractive valuations and resilient domestic macro indicators supporting the market, stock- and sector-specific action is likely to increase as the earnings season unfolds,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

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Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.57%, while the Topix gained 0.41%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 4.22%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.21%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,578 level, a premium of nearly 95 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Monday, led by a rally in tech stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29% to 53,055.91, while the S&P 500 gained 0.72% to end the session at 7,537.43. The Nasdaq closed 1.12% higher at 26,121.16.

Nvidia stock price rose 0.37%, AMD shares jumped 6.61%, Broadcom shares rallied 3.73%, Meta share price surged 2.98%, Alphabet shares advanced 2.45%, Apple stock price gained 1.31%, Tesla stock price spiked 6.69% and SpaceX shares eased 0.98%.

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US-Iran War An “unknown projectile” struck and caused a fire on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, British maritime security agency United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. The incident occurred despite a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and ongoing efforts to secure a lasting peace agreement.

Microsoft Job Cuts Microsoft has initiated what industry insiders are calling the largest single layoff cycle in gaming history, cutting 4,800 jobs, 2.1% of its workforce. The restructuring of its gaming division Xbox will involve 3,200 job cuts, including laying off 1,600 employees on Monday. In all, planned cuts across Microsoft announced Monday total 6,400. That amounts to less than 3% of total headcount of about 228,000.

Samsung Q2 Earnings Samsung Electronics forecast a 19-fold jump in second-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, dwarfing its performance for all of 2025, Reuters reported. It estimated April-June operating profit at 89.4 trillion won ($58.44 billion), beating an LSEG SmartEstimate of 87.3 trillion won. It reported a profit of 4.7 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue would likely rise 129% YoY to 171 trillion won, also beating expectations.

Japanese Bond Yields Japanese government bond (JGB) yields held near multi-decade highs on fiscal and inflation concerns. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 2.830%, holding at the highest level since October 1996, Reuters reported. The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 4.085%, while the 20-year JGB yield was flat at 3.805%, the highest in data going back to 1999. The two-year yield was steady, while the five-year yield was unchanged at 1.940%.

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Gold Rate Today Gold prices fell ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting minutes. Spot gold price declined 0.4% to $4,148.59 per ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery eased 0.2% to $4,160.20. Spot silver prices dropped 0.8% to $61.57 per ounce.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose, but gains were limited as traders looked beyond easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Brent crude futures gained 0.39% to $72.29, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $68.84 a barrel, up 0.26%.

Dollar Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last at 100.86. The euro edged a touch higher to $1.1442, while sterling rose to a more than two-week high of $1.34005. The yen struggled on the weaker side of 162 per dollar.