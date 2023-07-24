Gift Nifty sees record-setting first session single day turnover of $8.5 billion

Gift Nifty derivatives on NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) witnessed a record first session single day trading activity on Monday. There were more than 214,000 contracts traded with a total value of $8.5 billion. The huge surge in trading activity is notable as on the initial day, there were only 33,570 contracts traded, with a total value of $1.21 billion which means that the derivatives trade increased by more than 530%, and the increased by more than 600%

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}