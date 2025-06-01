GIFT Nifty sets all-time high monthly turnover of $102.35 billion in May 2025.

GIFT Nifty, the leading derivative contract on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) at GIFT City, reached a record monthly turnover of $102.35 billion ( ₹8.75 lakh crore) in May 2025, setting a new benchmark for the platform. This figure exceeded the prior monthly peak of $100.93 billion achieved in April 2025.

GIFT Nifty's total turnover Since beginning full-scale operations on July 3, 2023, GIFT Nifty has achieved a total turnover of $1.93 trillion, covering over 43.28 million contracts as of May 2025.

“We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract,” NSE IX said in a statement.

Indian retail investors are still unable to access GIFT Nifty through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Under this scheme, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prohibits using the annual $250,000 limit for leveraged trading, such as futures and options.

However, Indian brokerages and their subsidiaries are allowed to onboard non-resident clients and wealthy Indian family offices. In addition to trading on their own behalf, they are permitted to execute trades for these clients.

About NSE IX Established on June 5, 2017, NSE IX is a multi-asset international exchange located in GIFT City, functioning under the oversight of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). It dominates the market within GIFT IFSC with a market share exceeding 99%, offering a wide variety of instruments such as Indian single stock and index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, and global equities.

The platform also supports the listing of various financial instruments, including equity shares, SPACs, REITs, InvITs, and ESG-linked debt instruments, all in accordance with IFSCA regulations.

Both NSE IX and GIFT Nifty have received major regulatory approvals, including a Part 30 exemption from the CFTC and Class Relief from the SEC, enabling U.S.-based investors to trade derivative products on the platform.