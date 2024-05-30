GIFT Nifty beats April's feat, achieves all-time high monthly turnover of $88.10 billion for May 2024
GIFT Nifty sets all-time high monthly turnover of $88.10 billion for May 2024
GIFT Nifty has surpassed its previous month's feat and set an all-time high monthly turnover of $88.10 billion for May 2024.
