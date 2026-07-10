Gift Nifty signals positive start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 10 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 10 July 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade on a steady note, supported by improving global sentiment as the United States and Iran continue technical-level talks despite the recent exchange of military strikes, easing concerns over a broader escalation in the Middle East.
Global risk sentiment also improved after a strong overnight rally in US semiconductor stocks lifted optimism across the technology sector, providing positive cues for Asian markets. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have stabilised in the $71–72 per barrel range after retreating from recent highs near $76, providing additional support to overall market sentiment.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart indicates a mildly positive start for domestic equities, with the index trading above the key 24,000 psychological level. The index is currently around 150 points above Thursday's spot Nifty close of 23,962.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may have a positive start on Friday as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading around 150 points above Thursday's spot Nifty close.
On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index after witnessing a weak session, consolidated near the 24,000 zone for most part of the session and closed near the 23,950 zone with bias and sentiment precariously placed as of now till clarity is established from the geo-political tensions amid the Middle East.
“The Nifty 50 index would have the important near-term support at the 23,800 zone, failing which there can be intensified selling pressure, whereas on the upside, a decisive move above the 24,200 is necessary to improve the bias,” said Parekh.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said the key benchmark index, after opening on a positive note near the 57,200 zone, remained range-bound for the rest of the session and ended near the 200-period MA at 57,250, with bias maintained in a cautiously positive approach as of now.
“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term support at the 50-EMA zone at the 56,400 level, which needs to be sustained, failing which the trend would turn weak and can expect further slide, whereas on the upside, a decisive breach above the 58,500 zone is necessary to indicate a breakout,” said Parekh.
Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Nibe.
1] Indian Bank: Buy at ₹791, Target ₹810, Stop Loss ₹780;
2] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at ₹374, Target ₹385, Stop Loss ₹365; and
3] Nibe: Buy at ₹1580, Target ₹1680, Stop Loss ₹1530.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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