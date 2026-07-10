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Gift Nifty signals positive start, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 10 July 2026

Buy or sell stocks, 10 July 2026: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Nibe

Asit Manohar
Updated10 Jul 2026, 07:55 AM IST
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Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has predicted a gap-up opening on Dalal Street as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading around 150 points above Thursday's spot Nifty close.
Stock market today: Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher has predicted a gap-up opening on Dalal Street as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading around 150 points above Thursday's spot Nifty close.(Photo: Courtesy Prabhudas Lilladher)

Buy or sell stocks, 10 July 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade on a steady note, supported by improving global sentiment as the United States and Iran continue technical-level talks despite the recent exchange of military strikes, easing concerns over a broader escalation in the Middle East.

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Global risk sentiment also improved after a strong overnight rally in US semiconductor stocks lifted optimism across the technology sector, providing positive cues for Asian markets. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have stabilised in the $71–72 per barrel range after retreating from recent highs near $76, providing additional support to overall market sentiment.

What do Gift Nifty live chart signals mean?

The Gift Nifty Live Chart indicates a mildly positive start for domestic equities, with the index trading above the key 24,000 psychological level. The index is currently around 150 points above Thursday's spot Nifty close of 23,962.

Stock market today

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market may have a positive start on Friday as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading around 150 points above Thursday's spot Nifty close.

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On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Vaishali Parekh said, the 50-stock index after witnessing a weak session, consolidated near the 24,000 zone for most part of the session and closed near the 23,950 zone with bias and sentiment precariously placed as of now till clarity is established from the geo-political tensions amid the Middle East.

“The Nifty 50 index would have the important near-term support at the 23,800 zone, failing which there can be intensified selling pressure, whereas on the upside, a decisive move above the 24,200 is necessary to improve the bias,” said Parekh.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher said the key benchmark index, after opening on a positive note near the 57,200 zone, remained range-bound for the rest of the session and ended near the 200-period MA at 57,250, with bias maintained in a cautiously positive approach as of now.

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“The Bank Nifty index would have the near-term support at the 50-EMA zone at the 56,400 level, which needs to be sustained, failing which the trend would turn weak and can expect further slide, whereas on the upside, a decisive breach above the 58,500 zone is necessary to indicate a breakout,” said Parekh.

Vaishali Parekh's stock recommendations today

Regarding intraday stocks for today, Vaishali Parekh recommended buying Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Nibe.

1] Indian Bank: Buy at 791, Target 810, Stop Loss 780;

2] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at 374, Target 385, Stop Loss 365; and

3] Nibe: Buy at 1580, Target 1680, Stop Loss 1530.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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