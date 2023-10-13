Gift Nifty suggests gap down for market
Gift Nifty futures traded down 84 points below Nifty closing of 19,794, late Thursday evening, with Infy ADR trading lower by 6.62% at $16.45 at the time of writing
Mumbai: Gift Nifty futures traded lower late evening on 12 October, indicating that Indian markets could hit a rough patch at the opening on Friday and trade volatile, thanks to disappointing results by the IT giants Infy and TCS.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started