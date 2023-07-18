Gift Nifty trades flat, Asian markets mixed; Check out key global cues for Indian stock market2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:01 AM IST
In the US, investors remain watchful of the June quarter results of a slew of companies slated to be released this week. According to Refinitiv data, earnings for the quarter are expected to decline 8.1%.
Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday amid cautiousness over sluggish China’s economic recovery, while US stocks ended higher led by financials and technology shares.
