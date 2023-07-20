Asian markets traded mostly lower on Thursday, shrugging off positive cues from US stock markets, ahead of key economic data in the region.

The US markets ended higher with the blue-chip Dow registering its eighth straight day of gains amid release of corporate earnings.

In Asia, China left benchmark lending rates unchanged. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.55%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.20%.

Meanwhile, Australia’s employment beat expectations in June, while the jobless rate stayed near 50-year lows.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed net employment rose by 32,600 in June from May, when they surged by a startlingly strong 76,600. Market forecasts had been for an increase of 15,000, Reuters reported.

The jobless rate held at a downwardly revised 3.5%, when analysts had expected 3.6%, leaving it just above the 3.4% trough from October last year.

Asian Markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.48%, while the Topix declined 0.22%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.54%, with the Kosdaq dipped 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading by around 20 points at 18,970.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.53% ahead of its unemployment figures for June.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at 19,840.50 as compared to Nifty’s Wednesday’s close of 19,833.15, indicating a flat start for the Indian index.

Wall Street

US stocks ended higher Wednesday following earnings reports from a spate of banks and other large companies.

The S&P 500 gained 10.74 points, or 0.2%, to close at 4,565.72, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.28 points, or 0.3%, to 35,061.21. The Nasdaq composite inched up by 4.38 points, or less than 0.1%, at 14,358.02.

Banking stocks rose as Goldman Sachs rose 0.97%, Citizens Financial jumped 6.39% and M&T Bank gained 2.48%. US Bancorp reversed earlier losses to end 6.46% higher. The KBW regional bank index rose 2.90% to close at its highest level since March 10.

Among other stocks, Tesla share price fell as the electric vehicle maker’s gross margin declined to 18.2% in the second quarter, down from 25% a year ago.

Also after the close, Netflix lost 4.48% after the streaming video company handily beat Wall Street's earnings forecasts.

Europe

European markets ended higher on Wednesday, led by UK stocks after a faster-than-expected slowdown in British inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.3%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.8% to 7,588.20, while Germany’s DAX lost 0.1% to 16,108.93. France’s CAC 40 added 0.1% at 7,326.94.

Energy

Crude oil prices fell as the dollar strengthened and on profit-taking after US crude oil stocks fell less than expected.

Brent futures eased 0.05% to $79.42 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.16% to $75.23 a barrel.

Gold price today

Gold prices rose to around eight-week high on bets that the US Federal Reserve might soon hit pause on its interest rate-hiking cycle.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,978.59 per ounce, while US gold futures were little changed at $1,981.30.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index steadied above 100 and last stood at 100.18. The British pound was last 0.02% lower at $1.2936, while the euro rose 0.11% to $1.1213.

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 139.56 per dollar and the offshore yuan rose roughly 0.2% to 7.2184. The Australian dollar was last 0.16% higher at $0.6782.

(With inputs from Reuters)

