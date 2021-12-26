Gigantic stocks are a reason to worry

Even if that doesn’t happen this time, owning any company that has mushroomed in value means it is hard for it to outperform for much longer without getting uncomfortably large. Dimensional Fund Advisors looked back over the decades to what happens to a stock that has joined the 10 biggest in the S&P 500. In the decade before getting there it has, on average, outperformed a basket of all U.S. companies by an impressive 10% a year on average. In the next 10 years, though, it actually has lagged behind the market by 1.5% a year.

