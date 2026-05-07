Gilead Sciences shares decline 1.36% ahead of first quarter earnings

Gilead Sciences Inc. shares experienced a decline on Thursday as investors awaited the company’s first-quarter earnings announcement, scheduled for release after the market close on May 7th.

At 1:02 p.m. EDT, Gilead Sciences stock fell 1.36%, or $1.85, at $134.45. Year-to-date, the stock is up 10.72%.

Wall Street analysts have set a consensus EPS estimate of $1.91, reflecting a 5.5% year-over-year increase, alongside a revenue target of $6.92 billion, up 3.7% from the previous year.

The biopharmaceutical giant entered the quarter following a "double beat" in its previous report, though its 2026 earnings guidance midpoint fell slightly short of market expectations.

Gilead recently projected a 2026 non-GAAP EPS ranging from $8.45 to $8.85.

Industry observers note that while the firm maintains a dominant position through its HIV division, it faces persistent skepticism regarding its diversification efforts.

Despite an aggressive $11 billion M&A campaign targeting oncology and immunology, the company remains heavily dependent on its core virology franchise.

Historically, Gilead has been reliable, exceeding EPS estimates in every quarter over the last two years and beating revenue targets 88% of the time.

Gilead Sciences to acquire Tubulis GmbH Last month, Gilead Sciences reached a definitive agreement to acquire Tubulis GmbH, a privately-held German biotechnology firm, in a transaction valued at up to $5 billion. This strategic move is designed to strengthen Gilead's presence in the rapidly expanding field of cancer drug development.

According to a joint statement, Gilead will provide an initial cash payment of $3.15 billion, with an additional $1.85 billion contingent upon the achievement of specific development milestones.

The acquisition is slated for completion within the second quarter.

The deal “is a significant milestone in Gilead’s progress in oncology,” Daniel O’Day, Gilead’s Chief Executive Officer, said in the statement.

It will give the Foster City, California, biotech company a potential new drug for ovarian cancer as well as broader platform for producing next-generation ADC drugs, he said.

Tubulis is a prominent innovator in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), a sophisticated class of medicine that delivers potent, tumor-killing compounds directly to cancer cells.

ADCs are viewed as a transformative advancement over traditional therapies, sparking a major wave of industry consolidation, including Pfizer’s landmark $43 billion acquisition of Seagen in 2023.

Gilead currently markets Trodelvy, an ADC used in the treatment of breast cancer. The acquisition of Tubulis adds promising candidates currently in clinical trials for lung and ovarian cancers, among other solid tumors. Notably, Tubulis maintains an existing collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb and a prior partnership with Gilead.

In the ovarian cancer sector—a market projected by Bloomberg Intelligence to reach $5.6 billion by 2030—Tubulis’s pipeline has the potential to compete with major offerings from AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly. Upon closing, Tubulis will operate as a dedicated ADC research division within Gilead, utilizing its Munich headquarters as a primary research hub.