Gillette India, KEC, Vadilal to PTC India: Seven stocks that declared dividend along with Q4 results

Dividend Stocks: Gillette India, KEC International, Vadilal Enterprises, PTC India, Sumitomo Chemical India Limited, Bayer CropScience Ltd and Blue Dart Express are seven such stocks that declared dividend along with Q4 results on Monday, May 26.

Advertisement

Dividend Details Gillette India: At its meeting on May 26, 2025, Gillette India's board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹47 per equity share (with a nominal value of ₹10/-each) for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025.

If approved by the members at the subsequent Annual General Meeting, the divided will be paid between September 3, 2025, and September 30, 2025.

KEC International: At its meeting on May 26, 2025, KEC International's board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share i.e. 275% of face value of ₹2/- each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, for declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Advertisement

The dividend shall be paid within 30 days of its declaration by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, KEC International said.

Vadilal Enterprises: At its May 26, 2025, meeting, Vadilal Enterprises' Board of Directors recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10 for each fully paid-up share of the company.

PTC India Limited: PTC India recommended to the shareholders, for their approval, a final dividend at 67%, or ₹6.70/-per share, for the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2025.

The 'Record Date' will be communicated separately in order to determine, which shareholders are eligible to receive the aforementioned Final Dividend, said the company.

Advertisement

Sumitomo Chemical India: The Board of Directors of Sumitomo Chemical announced a dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share for the fiscal year 2024–2025 at its meeting held on Monday, May 26, 2025, on 49,91,45,736 equity shares of ₹10/-each. This dividend is contingent upon the approval of the members at the Annual General Meeting and will be paid on or after August 11, 2025.

Bayer CropScience Ltd: The Board of Bayer CropScience recommended a final dividend of ₹35 per share, which would need to be approved by the shareholders at the company's upcoming annual general meeting.

BlueDart Express: The Board of Blue Dart Express suggested a final dividend of ₹35 per share, which would need to be approved by the shareholders at the company's upcoming annual general meeting.

Advertisement