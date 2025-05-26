Gillette India Q3 Results: Profit jumps 60% YoY to ₹159 crore; dividend of ₹47 declared. Details here

Subscribe

Saloni Goel
Updated26 May 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Gillette India Q3 Results: Personal care consumer firm Gillette India on Monday posted a stellar set of numbers for the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), recording a 60% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its profit to 159 crore as against 99 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The Procter & Gamble-owned company, known for its razors and shaving creams, saw revenue from operations rise 13% YoY to 767 crore during the quarter under review. The figure stood at 681 crore in the corresponding period last year.

With this, for the nine months of the fiscal year, the company reported sales of 2235 crore, up 12% versus the comparable 9-month period last year, driven by a robust portfolio, superior execution and a consistent pipeline of innovation to better serve Indian consumers.

During the same period, profit rose 41% to 418 crore, driven by strong topline growth as well as deliberate productivity interventions to fuel superiority across the portfolio.

Effective this year, Gilette India changed its financial Year from July 1 – June 30 to April 1 – March 31. Therefore, the current financial year of the company covers a period of 9 months, from July 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

V Kumar, Managing Director, Gillette India Limited, shared, “Gillette India has continued to deliver a strong performance, across top-line and bottom-line in the fiscal. The growth has been led by our Grooming category.”

Gillette India Dividend

Gillette India's board also recommended a dividend of 47 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The divided shall be paid between September 3, 2025, to September 30, 2025, on approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the company said in a filing today.

Earlier this year, Gillette India had announced an interim dividend of 65 per share, taking the total dividend payout for FY25 to 112 apiece.

Following the announcement, Gillette India share price spiked 13% to the day's high of 9875 apiece. The stock settled at 9360, up 7% on the BSE.

