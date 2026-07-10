Gillette India reschedules board meeting date to declare dividend. Record date, other details

Gillette India has rescheduled the date of its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and announced a revised timeline for its proposed dividend, according to an exchange filing.
The company has fixed 24 August 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend, if approved at the AGM, while the dividend payment is scheduled to be completed by 30 September 2026.
Gillette India reported a 21.3% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹192.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with ₹158.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing with the BSE.
Revenue from operations rose 3.2% to ₹792 crore during the quarter, up from ₹767.47 crore a year earlier.
The company's total expenses declined 5.7% year-on-year to ₹536.93 crore, supporting margin expansion and profitability.
Segment-wise, grooming revenue increased 1.3% to ₹653.26 crore, while oral care revenue grew 12.8% to ₹138.74 crore during the March quarter.
Including other income, total income stood at ₹796.98 crore, marking a 2.3% increase from the year-ago period.
For the full financial year FY26, Gillette India's net profit surged 56.7% to ₹654.31 crore, while total consolidated revenue rose 38.2% year-on-year to ₹3,127.42 crore.
Gillette India share price today opened at ₹7,809 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹7,889.50, and an intraday low of ₹7,788.30 per share.
Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, said the stock remains in a consolidation phase on the daily chart, with prices hovering around the 89-day Exponential Moving Average (89-DEMA). He noted that the ₹8,000 level is acting as a key resistance, and a decisive breakout above it could trigger fresh buying momentum, potentially driving the stock towards its 200-day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA) near ₹8,300. On the downside, Bhosale identified the recent swing low around ₹7,800 as the immediate support level.
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