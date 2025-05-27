Gillette India share price edges higher after Q4 results despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Gillette India share price rose nearly 3% on Tuesday's session despite weak trends on Dalal Street amid mixed global cues. The manufacturer of shaving products, announced on Monday a 60.13% increase in profit, amounting to ₹158.68 crore for the March quarter. In the same quarter of the previous year, the company reported a profit of ₹99.09 crore, as per a filing with the BSE by Gillette India.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 12.74% to ₹767.47 crore during the January-March quarter, compared to ₹680.74 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Gillette India's total expenses in the March quarter increased by 4.75 percent, totaling ₹569.45 crore. Additionally, in a separate announcement, Gillette India notified that its board, during a meeting held on Monday, has approved an interim dividend of ₹47 per equity share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

The company is experiencing robust interest in its innovative products and designs, such as its multi-blade razors and gel-based shaving creams.

The demand from rural consumers in India, bolstered by successful harvests and government assistance, has emerged as a positive factor for consumer firms, enabling the industry to somewhat mitigate a decline in sales in urban regions, where demand continues to be affected by increasing living expenses.

Gillette India share price today Gillette India share price today opened at ₹9,405.05 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹9,674.50, and an intraday low of ₹9,322.70 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Gillette India share price is forming a bullish 19-week rounding pattern on the weekly chart, with a pivot breakout level at ₹9,650. A sustained move above this level will confirm the breakout and potentially propel the stock toward ₹10,500. Volumes during the base formation have been accumulative, featuring multiple institutional volume spikes—adding conviction to the setup. This breakout structure, backed by strong participation, signals a medium-term trend reversal in favour of the bulls.

