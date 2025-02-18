Gillette India share price jumped over 14% on Tuesday after the company announced its Q3 results today. Gillette India shares spiked as much as 14.68% to ₹8,549.80 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Gillette India share price today also comes ahead of the dividend record date. The stock is trading ex-dividend today, February 18.

Gillette India Q3 Results Gillette India reported a net profit of ₹125.97 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 21% from ₹103.95 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The personal care company’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 grew 7.3% to ₹685.55 crore from ₹639.46 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Gillette India’s Grooming segment revenue in the quarter ended December 2024 increased 11% to ₹570.64 crore from ₹514.21 crore, while the segment’s EBIT declined to ₹123.49 crore from ₹129.04 crore, YoY.

Oral Care segment revenue in Q3FY25 declined 8.25% to ₹114.91 crore from ₹125.25 crore and the segment’s EBIT jumped to ₹38.74 crore from ₹6.49 crore.

Gillette India Dividend Gillette India had earlier announced a dividend of ₹65 per share. Gillette India dividend record date is February 19, 2025.

“...the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on February 10, 2025, have declared an interim dividend of ₹65 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for Company’s Financial Year 2024-25,” Gillette India said in regulatory filing on February 11.

Gillette India dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 (Record date), it added.