Mint Market

Gillette India share price jumps over 14% after Q3 results, ahead of ₹65 dividend record date

  • Gillette India share price rally also comes ahead of the dividend record date. Gillette India had earlier announced a dividend of 65 per share and record date is February 19, 2025.

Ankit Gohel
Published18 Feb 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Advertisement
Gillette India dividend record date is February 19, 2025.

Gillette India share price jumped over 14% on Tuesday after the company announced its Q3 results today. Gillette India shares spiked as much as 14.68% to 8,549.80 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Gillette India share price today also comes ahead of the dividend record date. The stock is trading ex-dividend today, February 18.

Gillette India Q3 Results

Gillette India reported a net profit of 125.97 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 21% from 103.95 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Advertisement

The personal care company’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 grew 7.3% to 685.55 crore from 639.46 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Also Read | Godfrey Phillips shares zoom 55% in three days despite weak Indian stock market

Gillette India’s Grooming segment revenue in the quarter ended December 2024 increased 11% to 570.64 crore from 514.21 crore, while the segment’s EBIT declined to 123.49 crore from 129.04 crore, YoY.

Oral Care segment revenue in Q3FY25 declined 8.25% to 114.91 crore from 125.25 crore and the segment’s EBIT jumped to 38.74 crore from 6.49 crore.

Advertisement

Gillette India Dividend

Gillette India had earlier announced a dividend of 65 per share. Gillette India dividend record date is February 19, 2025.

“...the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on February 10, 2025, have declared an interim dividend of 65 per equity share of face value of 10 each for Company’s Financial Year 2024-25,” Gillette India said in regulatory filing on February 11.

Also Read | ₹64.65 to ₹11,635: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.80 crore in 9 years

Gillette India dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 (Record date), it added.

Advertisement

At 12:55 PM, Gillette India shares were trading 13.86% higher at 8,488.10 apiece on the BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsGillette India share price jumps over 14% after Q3 results, ahead of ₹65 dividend record date
First Published:18 Feb 2025, 12:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget