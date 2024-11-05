Gillette India stock surges 27% in 7 sessions on Q2 earnings boost, rallies 139% in 1.5 years

Gillette India's stock rose 27% to 10,466 in seven days after healthy Q2 financial results. The stock has delivered a 142.5% gain in 18 months while year-to-date, Gillette India shares are up by 61.5%, marking its most significant yearly increase since 2017.

A Ksheerasagar
Published5 Nov 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Gillette India stock surges 27% in 7 sessions on Q2 earnings boost, gains 139% in 1.5 years
Gillette India stock surges 27% in 7 sessions on Q2 earnings boost, gains 139% in 1.5 years(Bloomberg)

Multibagger Stock: Shares of Gillette India have been on a steady upward trajectory in recent sessions following the company’s impressive financial results for the quarter ending September.

Since the announcement of its Q2 results on October 28, the stock has experienced a remarkable run, finishing the subsequent seven trading sessions, including today's, in positive territory. This surge has culminated in a substantial gain of 27.33%.

During this impressive rally, Gillette India’s share price soared from 8,219 to 10,466 per share. In today's trading session, November 05, the stock recorded another fresh all-time high of 10,625, reflecting strong investor confidence.

After trading sideways between October 2019 and March 2023, the stock reignited its bullish momentum in April 2023 and has sustained this upward trend, resulting in an astonishing gain of 142.5% over the past 18 months.

Year-to-date, the stock is up by 61.5%, marking its most significant yearly increase since 2017. Gillette is one of India’s well-known FMCG companies that has some of the world’s leading brands: Gillette, Oral B, Venus, and Braun.

Q2 scorecard

The company delivered strong double-digit growth across both topline and bottomline in the quarter. It posted a revenue of 782 crore, up 17% year-on-year (YoY). Its revenue from the grooming segment rose to 648 crore from 527 crore in the same period last year, while the revenue from oral care jumped to 132 crore from 125 crore in Q2 FY24.

It reported an operating profit of 190 crore, an increase of 38% from 138 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin improved to 24% from 21% on a YoY basis.

The profit after tax (PAT) came in at 133 crore, up 43% versus a year ago, led by strong sales growth, productivity interventions, and innovation, according to the company's Q2 earnings filing. The company continued to strengthen its position as a leading player in the Blades & Razors category in the quarter.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 05:18 PM IST
