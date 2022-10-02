Given 804% YTD return, the Board of multibagger stock recommends stock split

The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors has “Recommended the proposal for split/sub-division of the Company's one (1) equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/- (One) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required. The Record Date will be intimated in due course, upon receipt of approval of shareholders through postal ballot process."