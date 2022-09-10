Given multibagger return YTD, this pharma stock fixes record date for dividend

Given multibagger return YTD, this pharma stock fixes record date for dividend2 min read . 10:41 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 30.34 crore, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry
With a market valuation of Rs. 30.34 crore, Shukra Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a small cap company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. Public Ltd Shukra Pharmaceuticals has production facilities that are well-known around the world. Since 2017, the company has been producing pharmaceutical products such tablets, capsules, and parenteral. The company's Board of Directors proposed a final dividend of 5% (Rs. 0.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10), subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, at their meeting held on May 28, 2022.
In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of dividend, the Board of Directors has announced the record date. The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 23rd September, 2022 To Thursday, 29th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29th AGM of the Company and payment of final dividend. The Company has fixed Thursday, 22nd September, 2022 as the “Record Date" for determining entitlement of members to receive final dividend for the FY 2021-22. The final dividend for the financial year 2021-22, if declared at the 29th AGM, will be paid within the stipulated time, to all those members whose names appear on the Company's Register of Members / Beneficial Owners as at the closure of business hours on Thursday, 22nd September, 2022 as the “Record Date"."
Shukra Pharmaceuticals' shares dropped by 4.98% from the previous close of ₹203.95 and closed on Friday at ₹193.80 a piece. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 273.05% over the past five years, as well as a multibagger return of 420.97% during the past three years. The stock has given a multibagger return of 147.19% over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has generated a multibagger return of 128.13%. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past six months of 210.83%, but in 1 month, it has only gained by 10.05%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹219.80 on (30/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹47.00 on (12/11/2021), indicating that at the last traded price the stock was seen trading 11.82% below the high and 312.34% above the low.
