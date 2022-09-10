Given multibagger return YTD, this pharma stock fixes record date for dividend

In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of dividend, the Board of Directors has announced the record date. The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 23rd September, 2022 To Thursday, 29th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 29th AGM of the Company and payment of final dividend. The Company has fixed Thursday, 22nd September, 2022 as the “Record Date" for determining entitlement of members to receive final dividend for the FY 2021-22. The final dividend for the financial year 2021-22, if declared at the 29th AGM, will be paid within the stipulated time, to all those members whose names appear on the Company's Register of Members / Beneficial Owners as at the closure of business hours on Thursday, 22nd September, 2022 as the “Record Date"."