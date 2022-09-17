Given multibagger return YTD, this stock announces stock split: Details here

With a market valuation of ₹505.72 crore, Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With a market valuation of ₹505.72 crore, Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. Mafatlal Industries Ltd., the flagship brand of the Arvind Mafatlal Group, has been a pioneer in the textile sector for more than a century. The company operates the nation's third-largest textile mill. The company's board of directors has approved a stock split which the existing shareholders and potential investors should be aware of.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With a market valuation of ₹505.72 crore, Mafatlal Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS) industry. Mafatlal Industries Ltd., the flagship brand of the Arvind Mafatlal Group, has been a pioneer in the textile sector for more than a century. The company operates the nation's third-largest textile mill. The company's board of directors has approved a stock split which the existing shareholders and potential investors should be aware of.
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., 17th September 2022, has inter alia, considered and unanimously approved Sub-division (split) of existing Equity Share of the Company from one (1) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each (fully paid-up) into five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up). The Record Date for such sub-division (split) of equity shares will be intimated in due course."
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., 17th September 2022, has inter alia, considered and unanimously approved Sub-division (split) of existing Equity Share of the Company from one (1) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each (fully paid-up) into five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up). The Record Date for such sub-division (split) of equity shares will be intimated in due course."
Stock split details of Mafatlal Industries as per the data available on stock exchanges
Pre-Split Capital Structure
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Stock split details of Mafatlal Industries as per the data available on stock exchanges
No. of Shares: 35,00,00,000 (Equity Shares), Face Value (Rs.) 2/-, Total Shares Capital (Rs.) 70,00,00,000. 3,00,00,000 (Preference Shares), Face Value (Rs.) 10/-, Total Shares Capital (Rs.) 30,00,00,000.
No. of Shares: 35,00,00,000 (Equity Shares), Face Value (Rs.) 2/-, Total Shares Capital (Rs.) 70,00,00,000. 3,00,00,000 (Preference Shares), Face Value (Rs.) 10/-, Total Shares Capital (Rs.) 30,00,00,000.
(Issued Paid-up and subscribed Capital)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
(Issued Paid-up and subscribed Capital)
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
No. of Shares: 7,04,82,430 (Equity Shares), Face Value (Rs.) 2/-, Total Shares Capital (Rs.) 14,09,64,860.
No. of Shares: 7,04,82,430 (Equity Shares), Face Value (Rs.) 2/-, Total Shares Capital (Rs.) 14,09,64,860.
Expected time of completion: Within 2 months from approval of the shareholders and subject to necessary approvals.
Expected time of completion: Within 2 months from approval of the shareholders and subject to necessary approvals.
The Existing authorised capital of the Company is divided into two parts. Equity Share 1,42,45,081 of Rs. 10/- each Rs. 14,24,50,810/- and Unclassified Shares 8,57,54,919 of Rs.10/- each Rs. 85,75,49,190/-.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Existing authorised capital of the Company is divided into two parts. Equity Share 1,42,45,081 of Rs. 10/- each Rs. 14,24,50,810/- and Unclassified Shares 8,57,54,919 of Rs.10/- each Rs. 85,75,49,190/-.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 1,00,00,000,00/- (Indian Rupees One Hundred Crore only), divided into (i) 35,00,00,000 (Thirty-Five Crore Only) equity shares of INR 2/- (Indian Rupees Two only) each. (ii) 3,00,00,000 (Three Crore Only) preference shares of INR10/- (Indian Rupees Ten only) each.
The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is INR 1,00,00,000,00/- (Indian Rupees One Hundred Crore only), divided into (i) 35,00,00,000 (Thirty-Five Crore Only) equity shares of INR 2/- (Indian Rupees Two only) each. (ii) 3,00,00,000 (Three Crore Only) preference shares of INR10/- (Indian Rupees Ten only) each.
Mafatlal Industries Ltd.'s shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 359.05 a piece, down 4.99% from the previous close of Rs. 377.90. In the last 1 year the stock has given a multibagger return of 152.76% and on a YTD basis the stock has generated a multibagger of 103.60% so far in 2022.
Mafatlal Industries Ltd.'s shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 359.05 a piece, down 4.99% from the previous close of Rs. 377.90. In the last 1 year the stock has given a multibagger return of 152.76% and on a YTD basis the stock has generated a multibagger of 103.60% so far in 2022.