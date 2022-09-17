Given multibagger return YTD, this stock announces stock split: Details here

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e., 17th September 2022, has inter alia, considered and unanimously approved Sub-division (split) of existing Equity Share of the Company from one (1) equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each (fully paid-up) into five (5) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up). The Record Date for such sub-division (split) of equity shares will be intimated in due course."