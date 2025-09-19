GK Energy IPO subscribed 2.57 times on Day 1; Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details

GK Energy IPO: GK Energy's initial public offering (IPO) is a book-built issue, offering stock market investors a combination of fresh issue of equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) component. The engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) firm's public issue opened for bidding on Friday, 19 September 2025.

Stock market investors subscribed 2.57 times to the GK Energy IPO as of the first day of the subscription round. The IPO witnessed a subscription of 5,70,79,120 or more than 5.70 crore shares, compared to the 2,21,80,828 shares on offer.

On the first day of the bidding round, the retail investor portion emerged as the largest subscriber segment out of the three investor segments. The retail investors' portion was subscribed 2.70 times as people bid for 3,00,52,288 shares, compared to the 1,11,25,173 shares on offer.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed the retail investor lead, coming in at 2.61 times subscription, as bidders subscribed to 1,24,61,288 shares compared to the 47,67,931 shares on offer.

The BSE IPO data also showed that the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 2.32 times to the public issue, as investors bid for 1,45,65,544 equity shares, compared to the 62,87,724 shares on offer.

GK Energy IPO latest GMP As of Friday, 19 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of the GK Energy IPO stands at ₹25 per share. With the upper price band of ₹153 apiece, the company shares are expected to be listed at ₹178 per share, marking a listing premium of 16.34%, according to Investorgain.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator of investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. After the first day of public bidding, the GMP of the IPO dropped to its current level of ₹25 per share, compared to ₹36 per share on Thursday, 18 September 2025.

GK Energy IPO details GK Energy is offering a book-built public issue, combining a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹400 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) component of ₹64.26 crore. The company seeks to raise ₹464.26 crore from the Indian stock market.

The company fixed the price band for the public issue in the range of ₹145 to ₹153 per equity share, with a lot size of 98 shares per lot.

IIFL Capital Services and HDFC Bank Ltd have been appointed lead managers of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue. The IPO is expected to be listed on the Indian stock market on 26 September 2025.

