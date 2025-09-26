GK Energy share price extends rally after strong listing. Should you buy, hold or sell?

GK Energy share price extended rally after making a strong debut in the stock market today. GK Energy IPO listing date was today, September 26, and the stock has been listed on BSE and NSE.

GK Energy shares were listed at ₹171 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 11.76% over the issue price of ₹153. On BSE, GK Energy share price got listed at ₹165.00, up 7.84% from the IPO price.

Despite a sell-off in the Indian stock market today, GK Energy share price extended rally and gained over 6% from its listing price. The stock rose to an intraday high of ₹175.95 apiece on the BSE, up 6.63% from its listing price, and up 15% from its issue price.

GK Energy IPO listing today was in-line with the Street estimates, as indicated by the trends in the grey market premium (GMP). GK Energy IPO GMP today ahead of listing was nearly 12%.

Analysts recommend holding GK Energy shares for the long term, led by the company’s robust financial performance and strong growth outlook.

Should you buy, sell or hold GK Energy shares after listing? GK Energy stands out as India’s largest pure-play provider of EPC services for solar-powered agricultural water pumps and rooftop solar modules. The company has demonstrated robust financial growth since FY24, posting total income of ₹1,099.18 crore and net profit of ₹133.21 crore in FY25. PAT margins improved from 3.5% in FY23 to over 12% in FY25, while RoNW stands at 61.8%, reflecting operational efficiency and scale advantages.

As of mid-August 2025, the company had an order book exceeding ₹1,028 crore, including over ₹1,000 crore in solar-powered pump system contracts.

“The combination of government-backed demand, operational expertise, and a growing market opportunity for decentralized renewable energy systems underpins the growth outlook. However, GK Energy IPO was priced aggressively, with a post-issue P/E of 23.3 on FY25 earnings and a P/BV of 4.36,” said Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

While valuation is full, the structural demand for solar pump installations, government incentives, and GK Energy execution track record provide confidence for investors with a medium- to long-term horizon, he added.

“For investors, the opportunity lies not in short-term momentum but in participation in a high-growth, policy-backed renewable energy infrastructure segment, where GK Energy’s leadership position and operational scale are likely to sustain earnings expansion over the next several years,” said Joshi.

GK Energy IPO was open for subscription from September 19 to September 23, and was subscribed by 89.62 times in total, NSE data showed.

At 2:25 PM, GK Energy share price was trading at ₹167.50 apiece on the BSE, up 1.52% from its listing price, while up 9.48% from its issue price.